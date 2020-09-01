Kanye West believes ''family is the key to the world'', as he says part of his goal in running for President of the United States is to bring a ''culture of family'' to the country.
The 43-year-old rapper has four children - North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 15 months - with his wife Kim Kardashian West, and has said that part of his goal in running for President of the United States is to bring a ''culture of family'' to the country.
He explained: It's like, family is just the key to the world, period - from our immediate family to our friends and family, our co-workers and family, our city and family, our state and family, our country and family, our world ... the culture of humanity needs to be family. A culture of family. But the design of our cities, the design of our schools, there's a lot of things designed to not promote family; they're designed to create separation.''
Kanye recently sparked controversy when he appeared at a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina and broke down in tears as he explained that he and his spouse had considered aborting their first child.
The 'Bound 2' rapper was also recognised as a billionaire by Bloomberg and Forbes, and believes achieving his monetary dreams whilst still being ''sensitive enough'' to cry over his eldest daughter is an ''accomplishment''.
Speaking about his billionaire status, he added: ''The accomplishment was to be - to have that - and still be sensitive enough to cry at the idea of aborting my daughter.
''Like, I had a friend that said, 'You're not enjoying it.' Well, what's the 'it?' Because North don't read Forbes. She just know if daddy is home or not. If I'm away from two weeks, she'll be like 'Dad, I miss you.' ''
Kanye says being a dad is his number one priority, and expressed the importance of ''providing'' for his family whilst also preaching ''morality'' and ''spirituality''.
During an appearance on Nick Cannon's 'Cannon's Class' podcast, he said: ''At the beginning, middle and the end of the day, I'm a dad. And there's so many fathers that, you know, they have jobs where their whole point in life is to take care of their family. When you're supposed to provide only one service - like, 'We need your new album!' - to be able to just go and provide for your kids but be able to set a tone of morality, a tone of spirituality.''
