Kanye West could be expanding his Yeezy brand to include beauty and skincare products.
Kanye West could be expanding his Yeezy brand to include beauty and skincare products.
The rapper currently produces clothing and shoes as part of his brand but he has recently filed legal documents to trademark the Yeezy name in make-up, face masks, nail polish, shaving cream, deodorant, aromatherapy pillows and much more, TMZ reports.
Earlier this year, Kanye was officially described as a billionaire, and is reportedly worth $1.26 billion after he provided documents to Forbes magazine, which proved his fortune by giving an ''authentic numeric look into Kanye, Inc''.
However, Kanye disputes Forbes' findings, claiming he is actually worth $3.3 billion and not $1.26 billion and the rapper even texted the publication after the article was published to correct them.
He reportedly wrote: ''It's not a billion. It's $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.''
According to Forbes, Kanye was furious after the publication's annual World's Billionaires list - featuring his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, whose billionaire status has since been removed - was published in March but there was no mention of him.
He is said to have texted: ''You know what you're doing. You're toying with me and I'm not finna lye down and take it anymore in Jesus name (sic).''
Along with his share of the Yeezy footwear brand, which Forbes estimates at about $1.4 billion, with a note that it's a ''private, highly-illiquid $1.4 billion'' putting it closer to $1.26 billion, Kanye also has $17 million in cash and $35 million in stocks.
He also holds $81 million in ''buildings and improvements'', $21 million in land and his G.O.O.D. label - along with his own recorded music and publishing rights - is worth at least $90 million, according to documents provided by the rapper.
However, due to the ''illiquidity of these myriad assets and the lack of independent backup'', Forbes estimates that the assets are worth 50 per cent less than stated, leaving Kanye with about $125 million in assets outside of Yeezy.
Additionally the magazine says that between ''mortgages, advances and other liabilities'', the rapper owes about $100 million.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...