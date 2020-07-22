According to Kanye West, he's been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian West for two years.
Kanye West claims he's been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian West for two years.
The 43-year-old rap star - who has North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 14 months, with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - has revealed he's already tried to end his marriage after learning that his wife had met fellow rapper Meek Mill in a hotel room.
Amid a series of now-deleted tweets, Kanye - who recently announced he was running to become the next US President - wrote: ''I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform' (sic)''
Kim, 39, and Meek both spoke at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in 2018.
And although Kanye remains fond of the rapper, he believes Kim was ''out of line''.
He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them??? (sic)''
In a subsequent tweet, Kanye likened Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
He said: ''I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night ... Kris Jong-Un Lil baby my favorite rapper but won't do a song wit me (sic)''
The award-winning rapper described Kris as representing ''white supremacy''.
Kanye posted screenshots of some of his recent exchanges with his mother-in-law, in which she asks him to return her calls.
His caption read: ''White supremacy at its highest no cap (sic)''
In a separate tweet, Kanye also alleged that Michael Jackson was murdered.
He wrote: ''MJ told you about Tommy before they killed him Kim saved my daughters life in the name of Jesus It's Gods choice only I will live for my children Kris I'm in Cody if your not planning another one of your children's playboy shoots (sic)''
Meanwhile, Kanye has thanked Dave Chappelle for flying to Wyoming and ''checking'' on him.
The 43-year-old rap star hailed the comedian as a ''true friend'' after Dave and a small entourage visited him at his ranch.
On Twitter, Kanye captioned a video with the small group: ''THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE. (sic)''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...