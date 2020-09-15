Kanye West has called himself the ''new Moses''.

The 43-year-old rapper hit out at Universal and Sony in a social media rant as he claimed the music industry is a ''modern day slave ship''.

He tweeted: ''I need to see everybody's contracts at Universal and Sony... I'm not gonna watch my people be enslaved...

''I'm putting my life on the line for my people... The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships... I am the new Moses''.

He had already insisted he was focused on his faith rather than the industry itself, and called for unity.

In a series of posts, he wrote: ''I'm not industry bro ... I don't care... I'm in service to Christ ... we need world healing ...

''I miss my brothers... I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don't own... even twitter

''I have the utmost respect for all brothers ... we need to link and respect each other... no more dissing each other on labels we don't own

''Let's stop killing each other ... let's show God that we are Gods people ... my ego gets the best of me too... God doesn't measure us by money in his kingdom ...

''Let's love each other... I love my brothers and I miss my friends ... real talk (sic)''

Kanye revealed he had deleted another tweet about ''riches'' and urged people to ''rise up'' and ''communicate''.

He then added: ''Buy land... Use the government money and buy land... We have to evolve''.

After again telling his followers to ''buy property'', he later wrote: ''My kids gonna own my masters''.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West is said to be ''incredibly patient'' with her husband's presidential bid.

A source shared: ''Kim continues to be incredibly patient and understanding about Kanye's desire to run for president. She just wants to get through the next few months peacefully. She is kind of standing back while Kanye does whatever makes him happy.''

And her man previously said that part of his goal in running for President of the United States is to bring a ''culture of family'' to the country as he admits ''family is the key to the world''.

He explained: ''It's like, family is just the key to the world, period - from our immediate family to our friends and family, our co-workers and family, our city and family, our state and family, our country and family, our world ... the culture of humanity needs to be family. A culture of family. But the design of our cities, the design of our schools, there's a lot of things designed to not promote family; they're designed to create separation.''