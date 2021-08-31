Kanye West has taken Olivia Rodrgio's Spotify crown for the most-streamed album in 24 hours.
Kanye West's ‘DONDA’ has beaten Olivia Rodrigo's Spotify record for the most-streamed album in 24 hours.
The 44-year-old hip-hop star has been smashing records left right and centre since his much-delayed LP hit streaming services on Sunday (29.08.21).
Although the 'All Day' rapper has claimed Universal released the LP without his permission, fans have been racking up streams of the 27-song record.
And he's now broken a previous record set by 18-year-old pop phenomenon Olivia's debut LP, 'Sour'.
Over on Apple Music, meanwhile, 'DONDA' is the No1 album in 152 countries, and all but eight songs have made the top 20 on Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 Global songs chart.
The streaming success comes after Kanye released a brief statement accusing his record label of making his 10th studio album available without his approval, as well as blocking him from releasing 'Jail, Pt. 2', which features controversial rapper DaBaby and rocker Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of abuse by a number of women, including his ex-fiance Evan Rachel Wood.
In the typed-out message, Kanye told his 7.8 million Instagram followers: "UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM."
Initially, all but one song was released, with 'Jail, Pt. 2' being added hours later on Sunday (29.08.21), with DaBaby spitting about the homophobic comments he made about HIV and AIDS at Rolling Loud Festival.
He raps: “I said one thing they ain’t like, threw me out like they ain’t care for me/ Threw me out like I’m garbage, huh?/ And that food that y’all took off my table/ You know that feed my daughters, huh? (Mmm)/ But I ain’t really mad, ’cause when I look at it/ I’m getting them snakes up out my grass."
Manson - who sparked outrage when he joined Kanye and DaBaby on stage at his recent Chicago listening party for the LP - appears on the hook.
Despite DaBaby appearing at the 'Stronger' hitmaker's listening party, the 'ROCKSTAR' hitmaker was replaced by Jay-Z on the track 'Jail'.
The album also includes the likes of The Weeknd, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and a posthumous appearance from the late Pop Smoke.
