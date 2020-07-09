Kanye West thinks Black History Month is ''torture porn''.

The 43-year-old rap star believes the concept of Black History Month - which celebrates the achievements of African Americans and recognises the roles of black people in American history - is actually a ''white supremacy construct''.

Kanye - who recently announced his intention to run for the US presidency - said: ''That is torture porn because when that comes up what we do is we see - and by the way, if I get that vibe - that's the process and we are going to a beautiful, uplifting, fun, creative process as a people, as America collectively, and show the world how great we are.

''So here we go. Black History Month. Every year they gotta remind us about the fact that we couldn't vote, 'they' meaning white supremacy construct, and I said that with the CT at the end, I knew what was I was talking about ... Our minds are so much more infinite than what's coming across TikTok or Instagram, what's trying to influence our children and the next generation of who we are.''

Kanye also revealed his proposed model of government would be based on the Wakanda management approach, from the Marvel movie 'Black Panther'.

The controversial star admitted to being inspired by the superhero film, which focuses on a fictional country in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Kanye told Forbes magazine: ''A lot of Africans do not like the movie and representation of themselves in ... Wakanda.

''But I'm gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it's the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House ... That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans - I'm not saying the most because you got a lot of alien-level superpowers and it's only collectively that we can set it free.

''Let's get back to Wakanda ... like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes.

''Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine - like big pharma - we are going to work, innovate, together.

''This is not going to be some [rap star] Nipsey Hussle being murdered, they're doing a documentary, we have so many soldiers that die for our freedom, our freedom of information, that there is a cure for AIDS out there, there is going to be a mix of big pharma and holistic.''