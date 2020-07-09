Kanye West ''genuinely believes'' he can make the US a better place as president.

The 43-year-old rapper recently announced his plan to run for president of the US at the upcoming November election, and sources have now said his statement was not a ''publicity stunt'', as he ''really believes'' he can ''make the country better''.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''[Kanye genuinely believes he can make the country better. That sentiment is not a publicity stunt. He really believes that.''

Earlier this week, Kanye detailed more information about his upcoming political campaign, as he revealed he will be running as a member of the newly founded Birthday Party.

When asked how he chose the name for his political party, he said: ''Because when we win, it's everybody's birthday.''

Kanye's running mate is a preacher from Wyoming named Michelle Tidball, and the pair's campaign slogan is simply: ''YES!''

And whilst the Yeezy founder is confident in his ability to run a country, model and actor Tyson Beckford recently hit out at his intent to run for president, and encouraged Kanye to stick to what he knows.

He said: ''This is where I always get into trouble because I speak the truth. I don't know what's going on, but he's really getting himself in a pot of tea that's not ready for him.

''I try to never speak bad. I've seen him and his lady, [wife Kim Kardashian], do some positive things, and I kind of wish they would just stay on that. That vibe running a country - it's not an easy thing.''

Tyson thinks the US needs to choose the most capable person for the role, rather than the person with the biggest profile.

He added: ''It's time that we don't pick people because they're popular.

''I think we need to start picking people because it's something that they do for a living. It's like, if you get on a plane and there's no pilot and then one of the customers says, 'OK, I'm going to get up and fly.'

''Are you going to deboard the plane, or are you going to stay on the plane and take this flight? I'm not getting on a plane with a pilot ... who's not a pilot. That's just crazy.''