Kanye West has announced that another listening party for his new album 'Donda' will take place on August 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Kanye West has announced that he is holding another listening event for his new album 'Donda'.
The 44-year-old rapper will give fans the chance to hear his latest record at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on August 5, the day before 'Donda' is set to be released.
Kanye had premiered the album at an event at the same venue last month and has reportedly been living at the arena as he continues to work on new tracks.
The album was slated for release on July 23 but is now expected to drop on August 6.
An official tracklist is yet to be revealed but the previous event featured contributions from Jay-Z, Lil Baby and Travis Scott among a host of other stars. It marks the first time that Jay-Z has collaborated with Kanye since they worked on Drake's 2016 track 'Pop Style'.
At the previous album preview party, Jay-Z was heard rapping: "Donda, I’m wit your baby when I touch back road / Told him stop all that red cap, we goin’ home / Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones / This might be the return of The Throne / Hova and Yeezy like Moses and Jesus."
Meanwhile, a Kanye fan put a "bag of air" from the event up for sale on eBay for $3,330.
A listing from the user imacanon16canz – who has 100 per cent positive feedback - states: "Bag of Air from DONDA Drop LAST ONE OFFICIAL Kanye West - Mercedes-Benz Stadium."
It also comes with the disclaimer that: "Seller does not accept returns".
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...