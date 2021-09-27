Kanye West, Post Malone and Fleet Foxes star Robin Pecknold have been in the studio together, sparking collaboration rumours.
The 44-year-old rapper and the 'Cirlces' hitmaker were seen in a clip shared on Instagram by DJ Akademiks.
Malone could be heard singing along to the folk group's track ‘The Shrine / An Argument' in the video.
Over on his Instagram Story, Robin, 35, also shared a selfie with 'Hollywood's Bleeding' star Malone.
The latter has made no secret of his love of Fleet Foxes.
In 2015, he tweeted: “if you don’t like flee [sic] foxes then f*** you ... fleet foxes is the only group that i love every single song of.”
What's more, Robin revealed he very nearly appeared on their 2020 LP 'Shore'
Speaking about Malone, he said: “He came by the studio for one day while we were working in LA and listened to stuff and was super supportive. We didn’t get together in time because I wanted to get the album out quickly, but I did ask him to be on it. He was down but we just didn’t end up having time.
“He’s a super sweet guy, he’s a real gentleman, and he’s probably the best melody writer in the business right now. I think. And by some glitch in the Matrix we have a casual friendship.”
Kanye and Malone previously paired up on the former's track 'Fade' from 2016's ‘The Life Of Pablo’, along with Ty Dolla $ign.
And the 26-year-old star admitted it was the "scariest experience ever" recording with the 'Stronger' hitmaker listening in.
He recalled at the time: “It was the scariest experience ever. Letting him listen to you record, when he’s sitting over there and can hear you making weird noises – it’s intimidating, but he is such a cool guy.”
