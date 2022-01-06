Kanye West and Billie Eilish are rumoured to be headlining Coachella 2022.

The world-famous festival is due to return to the desert at the Empire Polo Club in Indio across the weekends of April 15 to April 17 and April 22 and 23, 2022.

And following hints last year that Swedish House Mafia will headline, Variety now reports that the 44-year-old rap legend and the 20-year-old Grammy-winner could be set to close the main stage.

It's been claimed Billie would headline the first Saturday night, as the North American leg of her 'Happier Than Ever The World Tour' wraps just days before the first weekend.

The 'bad guy' hitmaker performed on a smaller stage in 2019.

And the 'Stonger' hitmaker - who was asked to perform in 2019, but dropped out - would headline on the Sunday night.

In October, an image of house music trio Swedish House Mafia - comprising Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello - was shared on the official Coachella social media pages along with three black circle emojis, prompting speculation that the 'Don't You Worry Child' hitmakers will be performing.

Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were also previously confirmed for Coachella 2022.

Travis Scott was removed as a headliner in December, following the Astroworld tragedy. The hip-hop artist was set to headline alongside Rage Against The Machine.

Coachella had changed its policy on entry to the festival so that it's no longer a requirement to be inoculated against COVID-19 to attend.

The update on their website read: "After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can safely update our policy for Coachella that allows for [a] negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination.”

However, with the surge in Omicron cases, it's not known if the festival will continue with its current set of dates and if entry requirements will change.

Coachella hasn't taken place since 2019 due to the global pandemic.