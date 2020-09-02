Kanye West claims ''God'' told him to interrupt Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009.

The 'Heartless' rapper infamously ran on stage at the music awards ceremony over a decade ago whilst Taylor - who was just 19 at the time - was accepting the award for Best Female Video for her song 'You Belong with Me', because he believed Beyoncé deserved the trophy instead.

He said at the time: ''Yo Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!''

And now, Kanye has claimed his actions - which sparked a lengthy feud between himself and Taylor - were the result of a higher power ''giving [him] the information''.

He said: ''Right now, God is giving me the information ... If God ain't want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn't have sat me in the front row. I would've been sitting in the back. It wouldn't have made it so ridiculous of an idea because I had never heard of this person before, and 'Single Ladies' is, like, one of the greatest videos of all time. And I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn't want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up.''

And although he says it was God who influenced his decisions in 2009, he claims he didn't start to ''read the Bible'' until after his hospitalisation in 2016.

He added: ''God brought me to my knees multiple times. The first time that I was put into the hospital in 2016, I actually started reading the bible. That was part of what God hit me with. You know, God has a calling on all of us and he uses us in different ways.''

Kanye also insists he doesn't want his newfound connection to God to appear ''uncool'' with his fans.

Speaking to Nick Cannon for an episode of his 'Cannon's Class' podcast, the 'Bound 2' hitmaker - who plans to run for President of the United States in this year's election - said: ''I'm not gonna lie to you, I like being cool. I didn't go into an environment to come off uncool.''