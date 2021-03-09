Kano is set to headline All Points East when it returns later this year.

The music festival will be staged on the August Bank Holiday weekend in Victoria Park in London, and the 35-year-old rapper will be among the big attractions on August 28.

Jim King, the CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said: "It feels so great to finally be announcing our first day of All Points East 2021. The chance to be back in the summer sun in Victoria Park is itself alone a reason to celebrate.

"The fact we are coming back with such a great first line up announcement makes this an even sweeter moment."

Jamie XX is also set to perform at the event and Jim is looking forward to the return of festivals later this year, revealing his excitement about the line-up.

Looking forward to the event, he explained: "There are some exciting changes this year, including our move to the August Bank Holiday weekend. We welcome two sensational co-headliners for the Saturday, Jamie xx and Kano, as well as a host of amazing artists.

"We can’t wait to welcome back live music in the UK and be back dancing with you all later this summer."

The 2019 version of the festival featured the first headlining opportunities for Christine and the Queens and Bring Me The Horizon.

However, festival plans have been put on hold over the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for the 2021 edition of All Points East are now on pre-sale and will go on general sale on Wednesday (10.03.21) from 10am. For more information, visit http://www.allpointseastfestival.com/tickets.