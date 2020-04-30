Kaley Cuoco has joined the cast of 'The Man From Toronto'.

According to Variety, 'The Big Bang Theory' star will feature alongside Kevin Hart and Kaley Cuoco in the upcoming action-comedy movie.

No details have been given regarding the character the 34-year-old actress will play, although Woody is to play the ''world's deadliest assassin'', known as the titular Man from Toronto, whilst Kevin is on board to play Teddy, a New York City native who is mistaken for the professional killer after the pair bump into each other.

Jason Statham had been set to play the assassin, but dropped out of the production after a dispute with Columbia Pictures over the film's age rating.

The 52-year-old actor was believed to have wanted the movie to be an R-rated story, while studio executives wanted were aiming for a PG-13 classification to attract a bigger audience to the cinema.

Columbia then turned to Woody as a result of the success of both 'Zombieland' films, which were made by Columbia, as well as playing the villain in the upcoming 'Venom 2'.

'The Man From Toronto' is being directed by 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' helmer Patrick Hughes from a script by Robbie Fox, who worked alongside producer Jason Blumenthal on the story.

Blumenthal is producing the movie with Todd Black and Steve Tisch under their Escape Artists banner. The flick is slated for release in 2021.

It will mark Kaley's first major film role since 'The Big Bang Theory', in which she played Penny, came to an end after 12 series last year.

Kaley admitted that she was emotional about the sitcom finishing, but felt the show had done her character justice with the finale.

She said: ''It is so touching ... I'm thrilled with [Penny's] ending, yet beginning.''