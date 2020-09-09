'The Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco has hit back at social media trolls shaming her for wearing a face mask during the pandemic.
The 'Big Bang Theory' actress - who recently returned to the set of her upcoming series 'The Flight Attendant' - wasn't impressed when some social media followers questioned why she was wearing a mask during a recent workout.
She shared a clip this week which showed her exercising, and she wrote: ''Jump It Out. My newest obsession during COVID/quarantine!
''All you need is 20 mins, a jump rope, and good music!''
When some trolls asked why she was wearing a face covering, she responded: ''For everyone and their mask comments.
''I wear a mask when I'm in an enclosed space around others, which I was. I'm protecting myself and everyone around me.
''That's why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing.''
Meanwhile, Kaley was glad to resume filming for her HBO Max drama after production was shut down in March due to the global pandemic.
The 34-year-old actress executive produces 'The Flight Attendant' and stars as Cassie, who wakes up in a strange place with a dead man in her bed, but no recollection of what happened.
Over the weekend, she shared a masked-up snap with co-star Zosia Mamet as they continued to work on the remaining episodes of the show, which is based on Chris Bohjalian's 2018 novel of the same name.
She wrote: ''Friends that get covid tested every few days, wear masks, take necessary pre-cautions, listen to production rules, wash hands all day long and respect the process together, get to act together @zosiamamet
''This picture was taken right before we shot today's scene in a very structured quarantined environment.
''Very proud of our cast and crew at #theflightattendant and everyone @warnerbrostv & @hbomax for making this possible for us! (sic)''
