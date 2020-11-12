Kaiser Chiefs are the latest act confirmed to play a virtual gig for MelodyVR live from London's O2 Academy Brixton.

The 'I Predict A Riot' hitmakers will play their biggest hits for fans, who can watch via the app on smartphones or VR headsets, from the iconic venue on November 28, for what will mark their first gig in the British capital since February’s show at The O2 arena.

Frontman Ricky Wilson said: “We’re over the moon to be back performing on stage for our MelodyVR show and it’s great to return to this brilliant venue. You guys will be with us in spirit and we’ll give this show ten times more energy for one hundred times more fun. We can’t wait to see you there!”

A number of artists have been confirmed for gigs at the venue, including Burna Boy on November 18, while Dublin rockers Fontaines D.C. will live-stream an interactive event on November 23.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher's 'Down By The River Thames' virtual gig is set to air exclusively on MelodyVR's web player.

The former Oasis frontman recently filmed a special performance with his backing band on a boat on London's River Thames, which will be streamed on December 5, and is named after the lyric from his song 'The River' from his 2019 solo LP 'Why Me? Why Not.'

The 47-year-old rocker will belt out Oasis classics, some of which he will dust off for the first time in years, as well as his biblical solo hits, from a barge travelling along the Thames past the British capital's world famous landmarks.

He said: "To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I'm performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, 'Down By The River Thames', on 5th December 2020. I'll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven't heard me sing for a long, long time. C'mon you know. LG x (sic)"

