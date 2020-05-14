Kaiser Chiefs are set to play a live-streamed show to raise funds for the Royal Albert Hall.

Ricky Wilson and co join a host of musicians who have taken part in the historic London venue's 'Royal Albert Home' live-stream gigs to help support the staff, who are unable to work onsite during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 'I Predict A Riot' band said: ''Playing the Royal Albert Hall is always a big deal, it's an amazing building and being part of the history makes it very special.

''We were very pleased to be asked to take part in the series of gigs to help keep this historic venue alive while with one thing and another they can't open to the public in the traditional way.

''We first played the Hall as a support band back in 2005 and hopefully we can return there when all this is over.

''In the meantime we've done a mini gig for you.

''Obviously we can't be together at the moment, but we'll be doing our best to turn our spare rooms into stages. And look forward to seeing you there. KCs x.''

Their set will go live on the venue's website at 8pm (BST) on May 30.

The likes of KT Tunstall, Rufus Wainwright and Jack Garratt have performed as part of the series so far.

Although the live-streams are free to view, the team who run the iconic venue, which has been forced to shut its doors for the first time since World War II because of the pandemic, have asked people to consider donating £5 to help support the staff who are unable to work due to the closure.

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director of the Royal Albert Hall, said: ''We've been blown away by the response to the first Royal Albert Home shows.

''We wanted to do something to keep the venue's spirit alive, and to cheer, inspire or just distract audiences during this difficult time - and from the messages we've received, it seems that we've done that.

''These events celebrate the unique diversity of our programme, allowing audiences not just to spend an evening with a favourite artist, but also to discover new favourites and try something different, whether that's groundbreaking electronica, award-winning spoken word, or world-class classical music.''

Head to www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/series/royal-albert-home for more information.