Kaiser Chiefs are ''out of their comfort zone'' playing a virtual gig.

The 'I Predict A Riot' hitmakers - made up of Ricky Wilson, Andrew White, Simon Rix, Nick Baines and Vijay Mistry - will be performing a special set on Thursday (02.07.20) as part of the Barclaycard 'Share The Stage' festival to bring live music to fans during the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, frontman Ricky said: ''It's becoming clear that people are getting more and more desperate to be with people.

''I think the live experience, the gig, is the ultimate form of that. But saying that, you get it where you can, and this is a really good way to do so.

''It was pulling us out of our comfort zone as well because we didn't have a rehearsal together.''

The 42-year-old singer revealed the group even managed to learn a new cover for the show despite not being in the same room.

He added: ''We learned a cover of a song by Gracey called 'Don't Need Love' without seeing each other.''

Back in 2013, Ricky signed up as a coach on TV talent show 'The Voice' in, and although he was accused of selling out, he previously suggested it was a healthy thing to do for the sake of his band's future.

Speaking last summer, he said: ''I thoroughly enjoy going on TV and stringing sentences together and sitting on a sofa next to Giles Brandreth.

''There's a lot of people who don't like doing that, who think it gets in the way of the music. But if other bands had someone like me in them, they'd do a lot better.''

The group released their seventh album 'Duck' in 2019 and Ricky admitted that in the past he has struggled to come up with melodies for their tunes.

He added: ''It's a lot of pressure. There've been a few in the past where the band think it's the best thing they've ever done and I'm like, 'I've got nothing.' ''