Kaia Gerber sprays perfume onto a mirror first before applying it with her finger.

The 19-year-old model has revealed the unusual way she applies fragrances to her body to "control" how much she puts on.

She said: “I don’t know if this is a thing that a lot of people do, but I like to spray the fragrance onto a mirror first and that way I can use my finger to control where it goes and how much I want to apply."

The face of Marc Jacobs’ Daisy perfume added how she will “place it in different areas [depending on her mood].”

Kaia also revealed that she has "a million" crystals scattered throughout her home.

She told British Vogue: “I’m very into crystals – I have like a million of them all over my bedroom – and I ‘charge’ them out in the moonlight, especially during a full moon. I’m a weirdo like that.”

Elsewhere, the 'Despite Everything' star - who is the daughter of model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber - talked about getting experimental with her hair in lockdown and dyeing her tresses pink.

Kaia, who is almost back to her natural colour now, said: “It’s funny because it’s only been in the last six months that I decided to mess with my hair so much."

Meanwhile, the catwalk beauty previously admitted she has "faced a lot of struggles" in her industry.Kaia - who launched her modelling career at the age of 16 in 2017 - admitted there are so many "moving parts" and "different people" that she doesn't want to compare herself to others in fashion.

She said: "There are so many moving parts, especially being part of an industry with so many different people that you face a lot of struggles. You have to wake up every day and choose that happiness for yourself, not for someone else and not based on anyone else."