Kaia Gerber has ''faced a lot of struggles'' in her industry.

The 18-year-old model has been in the fashion industry for two years, despite her young age, and admits there are so many ''moving parts'' and ''different people'' that she doesn't want to compare herself to others in fashion too.

Speaking about her time in the industry, she said: ''There are so many moving parts, especially being part of an industry with so many different people that you face a lot of struggles. You have to wake up every day and choose that happiness for yourself, not for someone else and not based on anyone else.''

And Kaia - who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber - insists what most people see of her and others' life is the ''highlight reel''.

Speaking to Vogue magazine: ''What you see in the media most times is the highlight reel. It's okay not to be okay sometimes. It's okay to be sad. It's okay to have bad days. Those aren't the days that we're putting on Instagram.''

Meanwhile, Kaia has been striving to remain ''healthy on the inside'' during the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared: ''I've just really been taking the time to make sure I'm healthy on the inside. In our minds, we keep going and going, and you don't really have time to reflect on how your body is feeling and check back in. I've been very fortunate to use this time to check in with myself internally and that's just been a really big part of my routine.''