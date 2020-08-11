Kaia Gerber was ''so excited'' to have her own loungewear.

The 18-year-old model got in touch with Bleusalt - who previously created flared palazzo The Cindy Pant for the teenager's supermodel mother Cindy Crawford - to tell them how she had been ''living in'' one of their designs during lockdown, but requested a small change to be made, ultimately resulting in the creation of The Kaia Pant.

Designer Lyndie Benson said: ''During lockdown Kaia told me she had been living in our high-waisted legging but she wanted something more fitted with a bell bottom.''

Lyndie created a sample for Kaia, prompting further requests from her pals including the likes of Margaret Qualley and Cara Delevigne, which prompted the inclusion of The Kaia Pant into the permanent collection, and the model couldn't be happier.

Kaia told Vogue.com: ''I was so excited when our long-time family friend, Lyndie, approached me with the idea of The Kaia Pant.

''Bleusalt encompasses effortless sustainable style.''

The leggings are designed to be worn with a cami, bralette or cropped crew and '''will take you from the beach to dinner at Nobu''.

Lyndie added: ''Kaia is a fashion icon in her own right and these reflect her fresh and fun, yet sophisticated, sense of style.''

And the release is even more ''meaningful'' for Kaia because Bleusalt have agreed to donate 20% of sales to A Sense of Home, an organisation which aims to prevent homelessness for youths ageing out of foster care by helping create their first-ever homes with donated furniture and homewear.

Kaia said: ''A Sense Of Home is an organisation very near and dear to my heart. ''It made this design even more meaningful to me.''