Kaia Gerber is reportedly dating Jacob Elordi.

The 19-year-old model - who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber - has recently been spotted out and about in New York City with Jacob, and according to a source close to the situation, the celebrity duo are now officially dating.

The insider told Us Weekly: ''Kaia and Jacob are newly seeing each other.''

The teenage star and Jacob, 23 - who appeared in the Netflix teen films 'The Kissing Booth' and 'The Kissing Booth 2' - were recently seen leaving a gym together in the SoHo neighbourhood.

Later that day, the were also spotted having dinner together, prompting speculation about their relationship status.

Meanwhile, Kaia previously claimed she's ''faced a lot of struggles'' in the fashion industry.

The model has only been working in the business for a few years, but she's already encountered her fair share of ups and downs.

She said: ''There are so many moving parts, especially being part of an industry with so many different people that you face a lot of struggles.

''You have to wake up every day and choose that happiness for yourself, not for someone else and not based on anyone else.''

Kaia - who previously dated 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson - also claimed that people only see the ''highlight reel'' of her life via social media.

The model acknowledged that her Instagram account isn't an accurate reflection of her everyday life.

She said: ''What you see in the media most times is the highlight reel.

''It's okay not to be okay sometimes. It's okay to be sad. It's okay to have bad days. Those aren't the days that we're putting on Instagram.''