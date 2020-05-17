Kaia Gerber has broken her wrist in a ''little accident''.

The 18-year-old model has ensured fans she is ''okay'', but has to keep her arm in a large blue cast for protection after she was involved in an unspecified accident which left her with a broken bone in her wrist.

Kaia spoke about her injury during Friday's (15.05.20) episode of her live-streamed book club, where she said: ''I want to talk about this week's uninvited guest, which is my cast. I actually broke my wrist yesterday. I was in a little bit of an accident. Thankfully I am OK, everyone is OK, and this is the worst of the injuries so I feel very grateful. And I'm not gonna let it stop me from talking about this week's book, but it is going to be joining us for the next couple of book clubs.''

The beauty later updated fans on her injury in an Instagram post on Saturday (16.05.20), where she showed off her cast in a bikini photo.

She captioned the snap: ''Had a little accident but I'm okay!''

In a second image, Kaia - who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber - shared a picture of an X-ray which showed a broken bone in her wrist.

As of the time of writing, Kaia hasn't confirmed what the ''accident'' entailed which led to her broken wrist.

Meanwhile, the model recently said she has been taking steps to make sure she's ''healthy on the inside''.

She said: ''I've just really been taking the time to make sure I'm healthy on the inside. In our minds, we keep going and going, and you don't really have time to reflect on how your body is feeling and check back in. I've been very fortunate to use this time to check in with myself internally and that's just been a really big part of my routine.''