Kacey Musgraves has listed her marital home for sale.

The country singer is selling the 100-year-old property in Nashville for $359,000 following her split from Ruston Kelly.

The 1,293-square-foot home has two bedrooms and one bathroom, with a modest living area perfect for cosy nights in. There is also a sun room, complete with white wood finishes.

The couple are in the midst of divorce proceedings, with court documents stating that on the sale of the house, Kacey will take 84.4 per cent and Ruston will have the rest.

Kacey and Ruston confirmed their split in July.

A joint statement from the former couple said: ''With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts. We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better.

''The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased. We've made this painful decision together - a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.''