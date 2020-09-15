Kacey Musgraves has reached a divorce settlement with her husband.

The country singer split from musician Ruston Kelly earlier this year, and new court papers have revealed that Kacey will get 84.4% of the proceeds of their house sale, whilst Ruston will have the rest, TMZ reports.

Kacey and Ruston announced their split in July.

A joint statement from the former couple said: ''With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts. We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased. We've made this painful decision together - a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.''

Kacey and Ruston met at a songwriters' showcase in Nashville.

She said of their relationship at the time: ''I started to see the world in a more fond, pretty light. After meeting this person who really allows me to just be myself, not have to walk on eggshells for any reason, songs started pouring out. If I wouldn't have blocked off time to get off the road and try to create a new album and have the time to explore creatively, it makes me wonder if I would have met him. It was perfect timing.''