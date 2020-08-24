Justin Townes Earle has died aged 38.

The cause of death for the singer/songwriter, the son of country music legend Steve Earle, is not yet known, but his passing was confirmed on social media.

A status on Justin's Facebook page read: ''It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.

''You will be missed dearly Justin''

Justin - who was named after singer/songwriter Townes Van Zandt - battled addiction throughout his life.

In 2017, he said: ''I got all my craziness out of the way as a coffeehouse musician and a roadie.''

The country star tasted success in the music industry, winning the Americana Music Award for New and Emerging Artist of the Year in 2009, and in 2011 he received another Americana Music Award for Song of the Year thanks to his best-known hit 'Harlem River Blues'.

Several friends and fans took to social media to pay tribute to Justin - who leaves behind a wife and young daughter - including author Stephen King.

He wrote: ''It appears that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it's a hoax but fear it is not. What a loss.''

Samantha Crain tweeted: ''My friend, Justin Townes Earle, has passed away. Such a tremendous songwriter...he took me on 2 tours and always treated me so kindly....he understood struggle, he understood joy...I saw him at the peaks and valleys of both through the 13 years I knew him...we will miss you JT (sic)''

Margo Price wrote: ''sending love and condolences to Steve Earle and the entire family of Justin Townes Earle... he was always kind to me and he's gone too soon (sic)''