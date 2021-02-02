Justin Timberlake admitted he will never not be reminded of his and Britney Spears' double denim faux pas and his other fashion fails of the 1990s.
Justin Timberlake says the internet won't allow him to forget his questionable fashion choices.
The 'Cry Me A River' hitmaker famously sported double denim to match with his then-girlfriend Britney Spears as they walked the red carpet at the 2001 American Music Awards, and he's confessed that he could "skip over" several of the ensembles he wore during the 1990s.
However, it's impossible to escape them as they are all over the World Wide Web.
Joining musicians such as Mary J. Blige, Janelle Monáe and John Legend for The Hollywood Reporter's Songwriters Roundtable, he said: “I confess that there was maybe a period in the ’90s where I could skip over some of the outfits that were public, but the internet will never."
John brought up the double denim fashion fail.
He said: “Denim on denim on denim on denim that will never be forgotten!”
To which, Justin replied: “Thanks, John. Uh, no, the internet won’t allow me to forget them. So it’s all good.”
The 'SexyBack' hitmaker previously blamed the fashion faux pas on being "young and in love".
He said: "You do a lot of things when you're young and in love."
The 40-year-old singer - who is married to actress Jessica Biel, with whom he has Silas, five, and Phineas, four months - even worked with denim company Levi's.
Speaking back in 2019, he said: "When you work with such an institution like Levi’s, you don’t want them to be anything but Levi's. And so it’s just a little bit of a swerve here and there on fit or cut or wash or texture and that’s it. And then saying, wouldn’t it be fun to make a workman’s vest, for instance, or wouldn’t it be fun to throw a hoodie on a trucker jacket? For the first two seasons, we created a bit of a left-of-centre aesthetic and we just want to continue to play up on that ... I like to mix things up always."
And Justin loves how denim can be adapted to suit any style.
He shared: "I get to travel to a lot of different places and I think the biggest part of it, to be honest, is to create something that you feel could be worn in Paris, could be worn in New York, could be worn In Stockholm, could be worn in L.A. and could be worn in Memphis, Tennessee."
