Justin Timberlake is working on a new album.

The 39-year-old singer and actor revealed he has been in the studio recently, working on the follow-up to 2018's 'Man of the Woods'.

When asked by chat show host Jimmy Fallon whether it would be correct to say that "a new Justin Timberlake album" in the works, Justin replied, "Yeah, we can say that. There's a possibility. Let's go with yes."

However, Justin insisted he is not in a huge rush to release any new music, as he likes to take his time with his material.

He explained: "I sat on 'Mirrors' for like, four or five years. I think I just take my time, maybe that’s my barometer — if I still love them as much when time goes by, hopefully people will after they hear them, when time goes by."

And Justin, who recently welcomed son Phineas with wife Jessica Biel, revealed his dream collaborators for the album would include Kendrick Lamaar and Travis Scott.

Fallon replied: "That would be a good mix."

Meanwhile, Justin - who also has son Silas with Jessica - previously revealed he left boyband *NSYNC because he felt he was "growing out of it".

Speaking about the split, he said: "We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big. It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche.

"And, also, I was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart."