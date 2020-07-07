Justin Timberlake has called for the removal of Confederate statues in the US.

The 'Say Something' hitmaker is throwing his support behind the campaign to tear down monuments which are currently in place across America, which memorialise leaders of the Confederacy, who fought in the American Civil War to maintain slavery.

Justin insists removing the statues - which are most prevalent in Southern states including Tennessee, where he grew up - won't ''erase'' America's history, but will serve as a ''symbol of respect'' for Black people in the country.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 39-year-old star explained: ''A lot of you know I'm from Tennessee

''...a state that happens to be the home of many many confederate monuments. I've been listening closely to the ongoing debates about what to do with these statues -- and I really want to take a minute to talk about this. ⠀

''When we protest racism in America, people think we are protesting America itself. Why is that the reaction? Because America was built by men who believed in and benefitted from racism. Plain and simple. ⠀

''This is when you hear ''But that's all in the past''. So let's be clear... those men who proudly owned and abused Black people are STILL celebrated all over the country. (sic)''

Justin went on to explain there are still almost 2,000 Confederate statues in the US, which he described as ''unacceptable''.

He added: ''There are roughly 1,848 confederate statues of in the US. More than half are in The South, and it's not acceptable. No one should be protecting the legacies of confederate leaders and slave owners.

''If we plan to move forward, these monuments must come down. But let's remember: Removing these statues does not erase our country's vile history of oppression -- removing them is a symbol of respect for Black people in America and it's a step towards progress and actual equality for all. (sic)''

The 'Other Side' singer shared a video explaining the history of the monuments alongside his post, and urged people to do what they can to ''learn more'' about the statues.

He closed his post: ''This video is by @aclu_nationwide, which has been fighting hard to remove these statues across the country. Their Legal Director #JeffreyRobinson has been speaking on this issue for years (you can find more in the link in my bio). Please follow them and learn more about the history of the monuments in your own states and counties. (sic)''