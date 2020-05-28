Justin Theroux has accused his neighbour of making domestic violence threats against his wife.

The 48-year-old actor has filed legal documents against his New York City neighbour Norman Resnicow in which he is seeking civil or criminal punishment, as he alleges Resnicow has been making violent threats toward his 71-year-old wife.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Theroux alleges the rage-filled outbursts violate a restraining order put in place as part of their ongoing litigation, as the order prevents Resnicow from harassing or intimidating any potential witness in the case, including other residents of the building, as well as his own wife.

Theroux claims he's heard Resnicow threatening his wife multiple times since New York went into lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in March, and has called the police to their apartment building on several occasions.

In one alleged incident, Theroux says Resnicow locked his wife out of their home because he was mad she wasn't wearing a protective face mask, and angrily screamed at her to leave.

And later that same day, Theroux claims he heard Resnicow ''erupting in rage'' at his wife, calling her a ''stupid woman'' and ''f***ing moron'', which prompted the 'Leftovers' star to call the cops.

In April, another alleged incident occurred in which Theroux phoned the police, but he claims Resnicow pretended to not be home when they arrived.

Then in May, Theroux says he heard a loud verbal attack by Resnicow on his wife, in which he threatened to ''break [her] teeth'' after she said she wanted to go out.

Theroux recorded the rant, and Rescinow says in the audio: ''No you don't, because I'll break your teeth. No, you sit down in your f***ing seat. Sit down in your f***ing seat and watch the show.''

Rescinow accuses her of ''going out deaf'' because she listens to podcasts, and then adds: ''Sit down and shut up. You're not going anywhere. You're not going anywhere. You're not - you're gonna watch. Wanna get it? You want broken teeth? I'll break your f***ing teeth.''

Theroux says he called 911 again and police arrived, but he does not know the outcome of the visit.

The 'Wanderlust' actor claims other residents in the building have filed affidavits saying these incidents can be traumatic, and Theroux says the outbursts caused him ''anxiety that continues long after the incidents themselves have ended''.

Theroux is asking the courts to hold Resnicow in contempt and potentially impose a fine or imprisonment on him.

The neighbours have been in a bitter feud for three years, with the actor launching a lawsuit about his neighbour in 2017 over complaints he was making about renovations to his Greenwich apartment.