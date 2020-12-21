Three months after the release of his original single Justin Bieber teams up with The Lewisham And Greenwich NHS Choir for a version of 'Holy'. Five years after battling it out for the top spot on the UK charts Justin Bieber has joined forces with the choir of Doctors, nurses and other NHS staff on the new version of the song.
The collabroration bewteen Justin Bieber and The Lewisham And Greenwich NHS choir also features Chance the Rapper and has been made so that all proceeds from the song can go to charity. Profits from the single will be divided between NHS Charities Together, which represents more than 230 NHS charities, and the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Charity.
Bieber and the choir, who recorded thier part at Abbey Road Studios, will be hoping the updated take on 'Holy' will replicate the number one spot that the choir took back in 2015 with 'A Bridge Over You'. This time around they'll be hoping to beat the likes of LadBaby's 'Don't Stop Me Eatin'', Wham's 'Last Christmas', Jess Glynne's 'This Christmas' and Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'. In thier battle to reach the top of the festive charts they'll also have to out sell Justin Bieber's solo single, 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'.
Justin, who met the choir of NHS workers the first time around, said that he was "humbled to team up with the singers". The new interpretation of the song is intended to be "in recognition of the extraordinary efforts of those on the medical frontline during the Coronavirus crisis".
