After robbing a bank on his previous video, Justin Bieber returns with 'Peaches' on the same day that he delivers 'Justice' to the world. Justin's latest single release, and new video, coincide with the simultaneous release of his sixth studio album titled, 'Justice'. The sixteen track record is Biebers follow up to his February 2020 album 'Changes' and has been heralded as one of his best yet.
Bieber previewed his new track a couple of days ahead of it's release with a 'Tiny Desk (Home) Concert' where he performed a stripped back rendition of the song much to the delight of Beliebers everywhere. Bieber slowed the pace, made the song even more emotive and took to the keyboards as he vocalised the track. All this just days after receiving a Grammy for Best Country Duo or Group Performance for '10,000 Hours' with Dan + Shay.
Justin's new album also contains collaborations with artists including Khalid, Chance The Rapper, The Kid LAROI, BEAM and Dominic Fike. However, on this, his latest single, Justin Bieber has hooked up with Daniel Caesar and Giveon for a distinctly R&B flavoured Pop banger. The soulful groove of 'Peaches' is hard to resist with the three accomplished vocalists providing some heady harmonies as they combine together to give up one infectious track.
In Justin's latest video he may not be committing the serious felonies that he embarked on, in his previous video to accompany 'Hold On', but the film should definitely come with a 'Do not try this at home' advisory note. Justin, Daniel and Giveon are seen trying out some decidedly risky moves as they drive around town, on the hood, and on the roof of their car.
Whilst not committing major motoring misdemeanours Justin and his complicit duo embrace the power of peach, with Justin carrying off a full peach suit, t-shirt and bandana look with more aplomb than you would have necessarily expected. Juctice is served with a starter of 'Peaches'.
