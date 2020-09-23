Artist:
Song title: Holy ft. Chance The Rapper
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Having returned earlier this year with his first album in five years, 'Changes', Justin Bieber has been releasing some new singles already. 'Holy' featuring Chance the Rapper is the latest and marks the pair's fourth collaboration in total. Bieber has now dropped the accompanying video for the track.

