Artist:
Song title: Holy (Acoustic) Ft. Chance The Rapper
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Canadian Global Pop phenomenon Justin Bieber teams up with America's Chance the Rapper on a video to accompany their collaborative acoustic duet 'Holy'. Following on from the success of his fifth studio album, 'Changes' earlier this year, as well previous chart topping hook-ups with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande, to name but a few, JB continues to mine a very rich creative seam that keeps bearing irresistible fruit.

Justin goes all out in an emotive, low key, very considered and reflective video as he sits for a large part perched on a window ledge over looking the city-scape below. With minimal instrumentation provided by an acoustic guitar and a tambourine Bieber's vocal is front and centre on the most tender of ballads. Sat in his Nike hi-tops, joggers and yellow Drew sweatshirt and socks (A not so subtle, hardly subliminal plug for his own clothing brand) it's understated but effective and places JB at the centre of the action which will be just how the Beliebers will have wanted it.

Chance pops up to add some impetus to proceedings two thirds of the way through laying his rap over the recurring melody. Into the mix comes everyone from Joe Pesci through Lionel Messi and then ultimately God! The pair, born less than a year apart in the early 90's, combine to give up a very well worked collaboration. In an elevated room atop a tall skyscraper Bieber and Chance fill the space with nothing but music, reflecting the nature of the song but also the times we currently find ourselves in.    

Neither Chance or Bieber seem to be able to put a foot wrong as their trajectories continue to rise through an eventful, to say the least, 2020. If JB continues on his stellar journey who knows where it may take him.

