Canadian Global Pop phenomenon Justin Bieber teams up with America's Chance the Rapper on a video to accompany their collaborative acoustic duet 'Holy'. Following on from the success of his fifth studio album, 'Changes' earlier this year, as well previous chart topping hook-ups with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande, to name but a few, JB continues to mine a very rich creative seam that keeps bearing irresistible fruit.
Justin goes all out in an emotive, low key, very considered and reflective video as he sits for a large part perched on a window ledge over looking the city-scape below. With minimal instrumentation provided by an acoustic guitar and a tambourine Bieber's vocal is front and centre on the most tender of ballads. Sat in his Nike hi-tops, joggers and yellow Drew sweatshirt and socks (A not so subtle, hardly subliminal plug for his own clothing brand) it's understated but effective and places JB at the centre of the action which will be just how the Beliebers will have wanted it.
Chance pops up to add some impetus to proceedings two thirds of the way through laying his rap over the recurring melody. Into the mix comes everyone from Joe Pesci through Lionel Messi and then ultimately God! The pair, born less than a year apart in the early 90's, combine to give up a very well worked collaboration. In an elevated room atop a tall skyscraper Bieber and Chance fill the space with nothing but music, reflecting the nature of the song but also the times we currently find ourselves in.
Neither Chance or Bieber seem to be able to put a foot wrong as their trajectories continue to rise through an eventful, to say the least, 2020. If JB continues on his stellar journey who knows where it may take him.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...