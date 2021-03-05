Justin Bieber is pursued by the police as he races through the streets on his motorcycle in the video for his latest single, 'Hold On'. The Canadian Pop star is in all sorts of trouble as he tries to evade the cops through the city, being chased at high speed and after dark. The singer, who doesn't have the cleanest of driving records, looks like he's trapped but wriggles free and continues at pace on his bike even though he's been shot.
The dramatic, cinematic, video, directed by Colin Tilley (Halsey, Fergie, Little Mix etc) unfolds as Bieber looks back at the events that have lead to his situation. His on screen girlfriend, Christine Ko ('Dave', 'Tigertail'), is diagnosed with cancer as Bieber sings out, "Take my hand and hold on". Bieber sells everything he can as he tries to find enough money to pay for the cancer treatment before the pivotal moment in the film arrives.
Seemingly out of options JB spray paints a toy pistol before setting off to rob the JW Trust bank. Bieber hands over his hand written note to the teller, "I don't wanna hurt anybody, but I have a gun." With a rucksack full of cash JB only just manages to escape the security guard and arriving cops as he smashes through the bank's door.
Will he make it, will he get the cash to the hospital before it's all too late? No spoilers here, you'll have to watch the video until the end. What we can tell you is that this, Justin's latest release, is one of four that will feature on his new album, 'Justice'. Bieber has previously released three other singles, 'Holy' with Chance The Rapper, 'Lonely' featuring Benny Blanco and his solo single from earlier in the year, 'Anyone', and all will appear on his sixth studio album.
