To coincide with the release of 'The Complete Edition' of Justin Bieber's most recent album - 'Justice', the wannabe father has premiered a video for 'Ghost'. Bieber's new album contains no less than 25 songs and comes in at 1hr15m long with collaborative tracks from numerous artists including Da Baby, TroyBoi, Quavo, Jaden, Burna Boy, BEAM, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Chance The Rapper and The Kid LAROI. (The impressive line-up sounds like a festival waiting to happen)
If Justin and his Wife Hailey see 2021 out in the style that he recently alluded to the next collaboration could be an addition to the Bieber family. In the new Amazon Prime Documentary that aired a few days ago JB, filmed by his wife as they walked, said, "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them" [and to] "make sure I put my family first, and hopefully we squish out a nugget." Hailey's response to JB's "nugget" squishing idea; "In 2021?". "I don't know. OK, maybe. We shall see" she says before Justin replies, "It's up to you babe."
One of JB's new songs on his enhanced 'Justice' collection is the final song which is dedicated to, and titled - 'Hailey', his wife of three years. Other new songs include 'Angels Speak' with Poo Bear, 'Red Eye' with 'Do You?' singer TroyBoi, 'There She Go' with Lil Uzi Vert, and 'I Can't Be Myself' with Jaden.
The video for 'Ghost' is directed by Grammy Award winning director Colin Tilley who has previously worked with Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper, Halsey, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar, among many, many others. For 'Ghost' Tilley not only chooses to direct JB in the emotional video he also gets the chance to direct Hollywood acting royalty as he casts the incredible Diane Keaton as Bieber's Grandmother. The Oscar winning actress and the young Canadian make for unlikely screen partners but the two clearly bonded as they shared the loss of a family member in the cinematic short film.
