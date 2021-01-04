Artist:
Song title: Anyone
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Pop

Justin Bieber ushered in the new year by delighting his fans with another new single and video entitled 'Anyone'. His latest release comes just after his festive offerings 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' and the re-worked version of 'Holy' with The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir. 

Bieber's first release of 2021, dropping shortly after midnight, follows an impressive string of singles, including tie ups with Benny Blanco, Shawn Mendes and Chance The Rapper as well as an EP and an album in 2020. JB's work ethic is not to be questioned, he clearly likes to be kept busy, and it keeps the Beliebers more than happy.

'Anyone' is a tender ballad from Justin Bieber, interspersed by flashes of more impassioned high vocals with JB professing his love. The song's lyrics are about Justin's adoration for his wife Hailey Bieber, about how she is the only one he will ever love whatever happens and that "you can't predict the future" so hold on to what you've got now, with Bieber concluding, "If it's not you, it's not anyone". 

The song was written and recorded back in April last year but I guess with everything else that JB has had going on he's chosen to save this one for 2021. The heartfelt, softly sung song, is a great way to start the year, Bieber is in fine voice and has delivered a passionate love letter to the wife he adores. 

In the video for the song a largely bare chested Bieber stars with a very glamorous Zoey Deutch (NCIS) as he goes all out Rocky Balboa, fighting his way to glory before knocking out his opponent. No doubt the shots of him pumping iron, doing press-ups and pummelling his punch bag for all it's worth will satisfy the insatiable desire of his fans. (With him confessing his undying, unwavering love for his wife in the song, it is a bit of a tease though, like, here's what you could of won!) 

