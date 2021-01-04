Justin Bieber ushered in the new year by delighting his fans with another new single and video entitled 'Anyone'. His latest release comes just after his festive offerings 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' and the re-worked version of 'Holy' with The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir.
Bieber's first release of 2021, dropping shortly after midnight, follows an impressive string of singles, including tie ups with Benny Blanco, Shawn Mendes and Chance The Rapper as well as an EP and an album in 2020. JB's work ethic is not to be questioned, he clearly likes to be kept busy, and it keeps the Beliebers more than happy.
'Anyone' is a tender ballad from Justin Bieber, interspersed by flashes of more impassioned high vocals with JB professing his love. The song's lyrics are about Justin's adoration for his wife Hailey Bieber, about how she is the only one he will ever love whatever happens and that "you can't predict the future" so hold on to what you've got now, with Bieber concluding, "If it's not you, it's not anyone".
The song was written and recorded back in April last year but I guess with everything else that JB has had going on he's chosen to save this one for 2021. The heartfelt, softly sung song, is a great way to start the year, Bieber is in fine voice and has delivered a passionate love letter to the wife he adores.
In the video for the song a largely bare chested Bieber stars with a very glamorous Zoey Deutch (NCIS) as he goes all out Rocky Balboa, fighting his way to glory before knocking out his opponent. No doubt the shots of him pumping iron, doing press-ups and pummelling his punch bag for all it's worth will satisfy the insatiable desire of his fans. (With him confessing his undying, unwavering love for his wife in the song, it is a bit of a tease though, like, here's what you could of won!)
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
When a Christmas tradition becomes a political protest.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
'A Very She & Him Christmas' was released on October 24th, 2011.
As we reach the death throws of the protracted Brexit negotiations between The United Kingdom and Europe we thought we'd compile our own little...
The singer came under fire for her 10-day detox.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...