Justin Bieber feels ''so blessed'' in his marriage with Hailey Bieber, as he posted a glowing tribute to the model whilst she slept beside him.
The 'Yummy' hitmaker tied the knot with Hailey, 23, in September 2018, and has said he is ''honoured'' to be her husband, as he also praised her ''humility, joy, and desire to grow''.
Posting a picture on Instagram of himself planting a kiss on Hailey's nose, he wrote: ''Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed. You're humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away! I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER (sic)''
And Justin's mother Pattie Mallette was moved by her son's sweet words to his spouse, as she commented on the post to express how ''happy'' Justin and Hailey's romance has made her.
She wrote: ''This makes my mama heart so happy! So grateful to God. May He bless and keep your marriage strong and healthy forever, growing in love. (sic)''
The adorable post comes after Justin, 26, recently admitted he wishes he had been celibate before marriage.
He said: ''[There are] probably a lot of things I would change. I don't regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt, I went through I probably would've saved myself for marriage.
''I know that sounds crazy. Sex can be kind of confusing when you're being sexually active with anybody.''
Whilst Hailey added: ''I don't know if I'd say the same, but we had different experiences with everything. I do agree with the fact that being physical sometimes can make things more confusing.''
