Justin Bieber has been given permission to uncover the identities of the two women who accused him of sexual assault.

The 26-year-old singer recently spoke out to deny the allegations made on social media by two women known only as Danielle and Kadi, after they each accused him of sexually assaulting them during separate incidents in 2014 and 2015.

After denying the allegations, Justin launched legal action against them both to sue them for defamation, and on Friday (17.07.20), Justin's lawyers won the first round of legal proceedings.

The win means the 'Yummy' hitmaker's legal team will be allowed to subpoena Twitter to learn the identities of the women, whom they believe may actually be ''the same person''.

According to NBC News, Justin's lawyer, Evan N. Spiegel, told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry Green: ''We just want to uncover who is behind these two accounts and it may be the same person.''

In the lawsuit, the women are identified as Jane Doe 1 and 2 and Justin's lawyers say that they are unable to serve the women until they are identified.

When Justin first denied the allegations, he also provided proof he was elsewhere at the time of the first claim against him, and says in his legal case he has ''indisputable documentary evidence'' to prove both sexual assault claims are nothing but ''outrageous, fabricated lies''.

Danielle had originally claimed she was sexually assaulted in a Four Seasons Hotel room in Austin, TX on March 9, 2014 after a music event, but Justin can prove that whilst he was in the city on the date of the alleged incident, he didn't stay at the Four Seasons Hotel or even have a room there.

Justin - who is married to Hailey Bieber - instead believes Danielle fabricated her allegations based on public reports that he ate at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014.

In Kadi's original accusation, she alleged Justin assaulted her at the Langham Hotel in New York City at around 2:30 AM on May 5, 2015, but the 'Love Yourself' singer also insists this is factually impossible.

Justin claims he was in New York City in May 2015 for the Met Gala, but attended a private after-party where he stayed until 4am, and says there is photographic evidence and several witnesses to back him up.

The singer is suing for a total of $20 million in damages, with each allegation seeking $10 million.