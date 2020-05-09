Justin Bieber turned down a collaboration with Kehlani.

Although the pair worked together on 'Get Me', a promotional single from Bieber's fifth studio album, 'Changes', he declined an invitation to sing on a track for her new record 'It Was Good Until It Wasn't' and Kehlani thinks the song was too ''nasty'' for Justin.

She told Vulture.com: ''Because he's a super-married guy now it didn't really fit. It might've been a little too nasty for the Biebs, but he's supercool.''

However, the pair are still close and Kehlani was due to open for Justin on his 'Changes' tour this year before it got axed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kehlani revealed she came up with the title for her latest album when she was chatting to Drake.

She told EW.com: ''We started talking about something I was going through. I was like, 'Man, this sh*t was just good until it wasn't,' and he was like, 'Yo, that's your album title.'

''It's both the good and the bad, the accountability and the accusations, so I felt like it made perfect sense.''

Meanwhile, although the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the release of her new album and forced her to change her marketing plan, Kehlani insisted she is hugely proud of the record and it thrilled it has now been released.

She explained: ''We had all these grand plans, and we didn't get to do any of them. I told the label, 'Yo, the way my life works, I have to write as I go and I'm going to want to write a new album in five months or whenever this is all over. If I don't release this now, if I don't get this out of my body, then it's probably not going to happen.'''