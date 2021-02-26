Justin Bieber will release a new album on March 19, and has revealed the title of the new record will be 'Justice'.
Justin Bieber will release a new album on March 19.
The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday (26.02.21) to share the album cover for his upcoming sixth studio record, which he told fans will be titled ‘Justice’ and will be available in just three weeks’ time.
Writing alongside the cover art, he said: “JUSTICE the album March 19th.
“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless.
“Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal (sic)”
‘Justice’ will follow the ‘Love Yourself’ hitmaker’s 2020 record ‘Changes’, which was his first full album in five years, following 2015’s ‘Purpose’.
Meanwhile, Justin recently gave an update on the progress of his upcoming album.
The ‘Lonely’ singer shared snaps from the studio across Instagram and teased fans that he's got to the stage of picking the track-listing for the LP.
Alongside one picture of him staring at sheets of paper, he wrote: "going over track listing for the album. (sic)'
He also captioned a black and white shot of him with his mouth wide open: "how this album makes me feel (sic)."
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...