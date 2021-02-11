Justin Bieber is set to perform the first concert on video-sharing platform TikTok this weekend.
The 'Yummy' hitmaker will perform songs from his 2013 digital-only compilation album 'Journals' as part of 'Journals Live From The Drew House’ live-stream on Valentine's Day (14.02.21) in the US, which is 2am GMT on February 15, with UK fans able to tune in to see it again from 7pm GMT on February 16.
Justin - who has 19.6 million followers on TikTok - said: "I’m excited to bring this show to life. 'Journals' is one of my favourite projects and I’ve never performed it live. I’m grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine’s Day."
Meanwhile, the Grammy-winner recently gave an update on the progress of his sixth studio album.
The 26-year-old superstar shared snaps from the studio across Instagram and teased fans that he's got to the stage of picking the track-listing for the LP.
Alongside one picture of him staring at sheets of paper, he wrote: "going over track listing for the album. (sic)'
The 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker also captioned a black and white shot of him with his mouth wide open: "how this album makes me feel (sic)."
Justin released his most recent record, 'Changes', last February, and he has since kicked off his "new era" with singles 'Holy', 'Lonely' and 'Anyone'.
In December, he teamed up with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir to release a charity rendition of his and Chance the Rapper's mega-hit 'Holy', in a bid to land the much coveted Christmas number one spot on the UK charts.
But the tune was by beaten by YouTube stars and charity campaigners, LadBaby, whose song 'Don’t Stop Me Eatin'' - a cover of Journey's 1981 hit 'Don’t Stop Believin'' - hit the top spot.
The collaboration came after Justin was beaten to the Christmas number one in 2015 by the choir's charity single, 'A Bridge Over You'.
The 'Sorry' hitmaker had encouraged his millions of Twitter followers at the time to buy their song in order to help it reach the top of the chart ahead of his own single 'Love Yourself’.
He also appeared on ‘Monster’ from fellow Canadian megastar Shawn Mendes’ album ‘Wonder’ last year.
