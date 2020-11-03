Justin Bieber is set to perform at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.

The 'Holy' hitmaker is the most-nominated male artist at the upcoming ceremony on November 15 at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

And E! says the pop megastar will "belt out multiple hit songs" when he takes to the stage.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker is up for seven prizes on the night, including Male Artist of 2020, Song of 2020 for 'Intentions' and 'Stuck With U', Album of 2020 for 'Changes' and Collaboration of 2020 for 'Holy'.

News of Justin's performance comes shortly after it was confirmed that Demi Lovato is set to host the ceremony.

Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, said in a statement: “Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night.”

A number of the honourees at this year’s ceremony have also already been announced, including Jennifer Lopez, who will receive the People's Icon Award, Tyler Perry, who will take home the People's Champion Award, and Tracee Ellis Ross, who has bagged the Fashion Icon Award.

For Tyler, the accolade will be awarded in recognition of his contributions to entertainment and his support of charitable organisations such as Feeding America and Covenant House.

The 51-year-old actor, writer, producer and director will also be honoured for his support of the families and friends of the late George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and Secoriea Turner.

Jen said in a statement earlier this month: “In a year of unrest and uncertainty, Tyler Perry proved a natural leader.

“From his pioneering efforts in successfully, and safely, restarting production and creating jobs at Tyler Perry Studios, to personally supporting charities and families in need, he continuously inspires hope in people. We are honoured to present him with the People’s Champion of 2020 Award.”

Jennifer, meanwhile, is being honoured for her contributions to music, film, television and fashion, and will be one of only three winners of the prestigious title of People’s Icon, after ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston, and 'Bridesmaids' star Melissa McCarthy.

The likes of Lady GaGa, Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande are also among those nominated.