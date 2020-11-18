Justin Bieber is set to perform a medley at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The 26-year-old pop star - who will return to the AMAs stage for the first time in four years - is the latest artist added to the star-studded line-up for the ceremony on November 22.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of his debut at the awards show, the 'Yummy' hitmaker will perform recent hit singles 'Holy' and 'Lonely' with Benny Blanco, with more surprise guests set to appear.

Justin returning to the AMAs follows the news that Nelly and Bell Biv DeVoe are also set to perform medleys.

The 'Hot In Herre' rapper will mark the 20th anniversary of his seminal debut album, 'Country Grammar', by performing the record's hit singles 'Country Grammar', 'E.I.' and 'Ride Wit Me'.

While the hip-hop group Bell Biv DeVoe - comprising Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe - will perform their popular tracks, 'Do Me!' and 'Poison'.

The likes of Bad Bunny, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion are also set to perform on the night.

Taraji P. Henson is hosting the event for the first time on ABC, having previously overseen the BET Soul Train Awards in 2009 and 2010 and the Black Girls Rock! Show in 2017 for the network.

The 50-year-old star said in a statement: "The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans.

"I'm proud to take the stage as this year's host – and also a fan – for what promises to be an electrifying night of music."

The Weeknd and rapper Roddy Ricch lead the nominations with eight each.

First-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion is vying for five prizes and is the most nominated female artist of the year.

Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, DaBaby and Doja Cat have all earned four nominations each.