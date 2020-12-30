Justin Bieber is to close 2020 by performing his first full-length concert since 2017.

The 'Never Say Never' hitmaker will return to the stage for a spectacular New Year's Eve show, which will be livestreamed.

He wrote on Twitter: "Feeling so blessed for this opportunity to perform this New Years. Excited to celebrate with you all http://Justinbiebernye.com (sic)"

The 26-year-old singer has teamed up with tech giant T-Mobile to put on the 'NYE Live with Justin Bieber' event, during which he will be supported by a five-piece band and a crew of dancers.

Justin has shared numerous videos of him rehearsing for the show, and he has teased supporters they can expect a "wild" event.

He wrote on Instagram: "NYE is going to be wild, come vibe with me as we bring in 2021"

T-Mobile customers can get free access to the livestream, or those who are not with the network can pay $25 (£18).

The show will initially air at 3.15am GMT (10:15pm EST) on January 1st, and it will re-air twice later that day.

Justin recently teamed up with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir to release a charity rendition of his and Chance the Rapper's mega-hit 'Holy', in a bid to land the much coveted Christmas number one spot on the UK charts.

But the tune was by beaten YouTube stars and charity campaigners LadBaby, whose song 'Don’t Stop Me Eatin'' - a cover of Journey's 1981 hit 'Don’t Stop Believin'' - hit the top spot.

It comes after pop superstar Justin was beaten to Christmas number one in 2015 by the choir's charity single, 'A Bridge Over You'.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker had encouraged his millions of Twitter followers at the time to buy their song in order to help it reach the top of the chart ahead of his own single 'Love Yourself'.