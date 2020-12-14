Justin Bieber has joined forces with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir on a charity rendition of his mega-hit 'Holy'.

In 2015, the pop superstar was beaten by the choir when their charity single, 'A Bridge Over You', became the UK's Christmas number one.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker had encouraged his millions of Twitter followers at the time to buy their song in order to help it reach the top of the chart ahead of his own single 'Love Yourself'.

And he was widely praised for his selfless gesture after tweeting: "So for 1 week it's ok not to be #1. Let's do the right thing & help them win. It's Christmas. @Choir_NHS good luck. (sic)"

The ‘Yummy’ singer later met up with members of the choir to congratulate them.

Now, they've reunited for the new take on ‘Holy’ - which was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London - in aid of frontline workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic in a bid to claim this year’s Christmas No1.

Justin said: “It’s great to be reunited with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir, as we share a fun bit of UK chart history together.

“Especially in these difficult times, I’m humbled to team up with them for a charity single that will benefit NHS workers on the frontlines of this pandemic and pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication.”

Caroline Smith, Children’s Community Physiotherapist and and leader of the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir, added: “Justin Bieber helped make our dreams come true in 2015 and he’s doing the same this year; we really can’t thank him enough for the chance to work with him on this wonderful, uplifting song. We’re so proud to represent Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust and all the heroes in the NHS.”

‘Holy’ by Justin Bieber and the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir is released on December 18.