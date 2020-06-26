Justin Bieber is suing the two Instagram users who accused him of sexual assault for defamation, in lawsuits totalling $20 million.
Justin Bieber is suing the two Instagram users who accused him of sexual assault.
The 26-year-old singer recently spoke out to deny the allegations made on social media by two women known only as Danielle and Kadi, after they each accused him of sexually assaulting them during separate incidents in 2014 and 2015.
And after denying the accusations as well as providing proof he was elsewhere at the time of the first allegation, he has now pursued legal action to sue both the social media users - whom he believes may be the same person - for defamation.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the 'Yummy' hitmaker - who is married to Hailey Bieber - has ''indisputable documentary evidence'' to prove their sexual assault claims are nothing but ''outrageous, fabricated lies''.
Danielle had originally claimed she was sexually assaulted in a Four Seasons Hotel room in Austin, TX on March 9, 2014 after a music event, but Justin can prove that whilst he was in the city on the date of the alleged incident, he didn't stay at the Four Seasons Hotel or even have a room there.
Justin instead believes Danielle fabricated her allegations based on public reports that he ate at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014.
In Kadi's original accusation, she alleged Justin assaulted her at the Langham Hotel in New York City at around 2:30 AM on May 5, 2015, but the 'Love Yourself' singer also insists this is factually impossible.
Justin claims he was in New York City in May 2015 for the Met Gala, but attended a private after-party where he stayed until 4am, and says there is photographic evidence and several witnesses to back him up.
The singer is suing for a total of $20 million in damages, with each allegation seeking $10 million.
The lawsuit comes after Justin vowed to seek legal action when he took to social media to deny the allegations.
He wrote at the time: ''Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...