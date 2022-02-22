Justin Bieber is heading to Europe this summer for a limited number of festival performances.
Justin Bieber is set to play the iconic Lucca Summer Festival.
The 'Stay' hitmaker has been announced as a performer for the Italian music extravaganza on July 31.
He said in a statement: "We've been working hard to create the best show we've ever done, and we can't wait to share it with fans around the world. I'll see you soon."
The 27-year-old pop megastar follows in the footsteps of legendary acts, including The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Sir Elton John, and the late David Bowie, in playing the picturesque city in the Tuscany region beside the historic City Walls.
Justin joins a stellar lineup boasting the likes of Liam Gallagher, Kasabian, Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and John Legend.
The 'Sorry' singer has also just been confirmed to headline Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, in August.
Justin is performing in Europe as part of his 'Justice World Tour', which kicked off in the US this month.
The Grammy-winner was forced to postpone a show after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday (19.02.22), but is said to be feeling "OK" at the moment
His gig at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was reportedly postponed until the summer.
It's not known if further shows will be affected.
General sale tickets for Lucca Summer Festival are available from Saturday (26.02.22) at 9am GMT.
Info and tickets: www.dalessandroegalli.com.
For tickets and info regarding Sziget Festival head to szigetfestival.com
