Justin Bieber's 'Lonely' appears exclusively on Snapchat’s Featured Sounds.
The 26-year-old star is set to release his new record later this week, but Snapchatters have already been given the chance to hear the vocals for his new song 'Lonely' before it goes on sale.
The move comes amid the launch of the new Snapchat feature, which allows fans to view the album art, song title, and name of the artist.
Justin's fans will therefore be able to create artistic Snaps with his new ballad and share them with their friends, while they'll also be able to save the link to download the song on their favourite platform.
The chart-topping pop star released his last album, 'Changes', earlier this year, and Justin previously admitted to taking creative inspiration from his marriage.
The singer - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - explained: "I'm freaking married now. I got the best wife in the world. She supports me through so much. I'm really honoured to be her husband and I just ... Yes. There's more to come.
"I mean, I want to continue to write about what it looks like to be ... This is an album I wrote in the first year of our marriage, so it's so fresh. There's so much more to learn about commitment, and building trust, and foundation. I'm looking forward to continuing to build and make music that's going to reflect that.
"I think I'm excited about this, but I'm just like, there's so much more. There's so much deeper levels I'm excited to go to, which is fun. It gives me something to look forward to."
