Justin Bieber has unveiled his rescheduled 'Justice World Tour' dates for 2022.
Justin Bieber has officially rescheduled his 'Justice World Tour' for 2022.
The 'Peaches' hitmaker was due to embark on a world tour in the summer of 2020, but he was forced to delay the jaunt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A set of dates were announced for this summer, kicking off on June 2, 2021, but they've been moved once again to next year.
Bieber said in a statement: “We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet.
“I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”
The new dates, in support of the pop megastar's latest record, 'Justice', now kick off on February 18, 2022, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
The 'Yummy' hitmaker has also added seven new shows in Jacksonville, Orlando, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Des Moines, Austin and Uncasville, Connecticut.
A note on Bieber's official website reads: "The tour was to kick off this summer but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, the tour is being moved to 2022. The Justice World Tour 2022, presented by T-Mobile, is adding 7 new arena shows to total 52-dates. Tickets for new shows go on sale later this month.
"All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates with refunds available at point of purchase. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Biebers' wife Hailey previously admitted she was glad to find out her spouse's arena tour was cancelled amid the global health crisis, as it allowed him more time to be "strong and healthy and prepare".
She said: "You know what, I honestly feel like with that whole thing, everything happens for a reason, and I'm almost happy that I feel like you have even more time to just be strong and healthy and prepare. And when the tour does come back around and when you go out, you're going to just be so strong and healthy and that makes me feel a little bit better."
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...