Justin Bieber has officially rescheduled his 'Justice World Tour' for 2022.

The 'Peaches' hitmaker was due to embark on a world tour in the summer of 2020, but he was forced to delay the jaunt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A set of dates were announced for this summer, kicking off on June 2, 2021, but they've been moved once again to next year.

Bieber said in a statement: “We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet.

“I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

The new dates, in support of the pop megastar's latest record, 'Justice', now kick off on February 18, 2022, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

The 'Yummy' hitmaker has also added seven new shows in Jacksonville, Orlando, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Des Moines, Austin and Uncasville, Connecticut.

A note on Bieber's official website reads: "The tour was to kick off this summer but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, the tour is being moved to 2022. The Justice World Tour 2022, presented by T-Mobile, is adding 7 new arena shows to total 52-dates. Tickets for new shows go on sale later this month.

"All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates with refunds available at point of purchase. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Biebers' wife Hailey previously admitted she was glad to find out her spouse's arena tour was cancelled amid the global health crisis, as it allowed him more time to be "strong and healthy and prepare".

She said: "You know what, I honestly feel like with that whole thing, everything happens for a reason, and I'm almost happy that I feel like you have even more time to just be strong and healthy and prepare. And when the tour does come back around and when you go out, you're going to just be so strong and healthy and that makes me feel a little bit better."