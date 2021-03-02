Justin Bieber will release a new single on Friday (05.03.21).

The 27-year-old singer marked his birthday on Monday (01.03.21) with a big announcement as he confirmed plans to drop new track 'Hold On' later this week.

Justin confirmed the news on social media as he unveiled the song's artwork - which features him on a motorbike at night - and a pre-save link for his upcoming album 'Justice'.

He captioned the post: "Hold On. Friday".

Last week, Justin revealed the album cover for his upcoming sixth studio record as he confirmed the title and release date.

Writing alongside the artwork, he said: "JUSTICE the album March 19th.

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless.

“Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal (sic)”

‘Justice’ will follow the ‘Love Yourself’ hitmaker’s 2020 record ‘Changes’, which was his first full album in five years, following 2015’s ‘Purpose’.

Meanwhile, Justin recently gave an update on the progress of his upcoming album.

The ‘Lonely’ singer shared snaps from the studio across Instagram and teased fans that he's got to the stage of picking the track-listing for the LP.

Alongside one picture of him staring at sheets of paper, he wrote: "going over track listing for the album. (sic)'

He also captioned a black and white shot of him with his mouth wide open: "how this album makes me feel (sic)."